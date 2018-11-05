Mahendere revives acting career

HARARE - Veteran gospel musician Amos Mahendere has revived his acting career, thanks to television soapie Wenera.

Mahendere made his first appearance last Monday.

“Art is something in me. I love to express myself through art, hence I found acting as an interesting adventure.

“However, I am not stopping music,” Mahendere said.

Prior to Wenera, Mahendere starred in movie Centre of Attraction.

“Apart from the movie, I also took part in another film tilted The Act of the Flesh. However, the film failed to hit the big screen owing to financial constraints,” he said.

Mahendere went on to use part of the material from The Act of the Flesh on his music video Mabasa Enyama in 2006.

Eddie Ndlovu, the soapie’s executive producer, told the Daily News yesterday they have added 20 new members to the existing cast.

“Mahendere is on intensive internship programme together with 19 other new members. We held auditions three weeks ago and we settled for 20 actors but so far, only five new members have managed to go on television,” Ndlovu said.

Mahendere is known in the music industry for his all-time albums including, Upenyu Hwepanyika, Africa Yorumbidza, Psalms 23 and The Good Shepherd to mention but a few.

Celebrated South African gospel musician Sipho Makhabane once expressed his keen interest in working with Mahendere saying the artiste has potential to conquer the world through his music.

Mahendere is not the first musician to venture into acting but also Ammara Brown and Mudiwa Mtandwa in Muzita Rababa, the late Safirio Madzikatire in Mukadota Family, Susan Chenjerai, popularly known as Mai Rwizi in Mukadota Family, Elijah Madzikatire in Muchaneta, Jah Prayzah in The Purse and Oliver Mtukudzi in Neria among others.