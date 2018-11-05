'Import ban must not go beyond Dec 21'

STAFF WRITER  •  5 November 2018 10:25AM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has said the lift of a ban on the import of basic goods and foodstuffs must not go beyond December 21.

The lift of a ban imposed on imports of many basic goods in 2016 was aimed at curbing shortages after shelves were emptied over panic buying amid a dollar crunch. 

CZI president Sibelani Jabangwe said the roll back of the ban would derail the ongoing nascent recovery of the manufacturing base and the projected economic growth of 6,3 percent this year.

“We believe that this growth has been partly as a result of SI64 and SI122 (Statutory Instrument 164 and 122). These instruments had a positive impact on various sectors. We actually believe that the full impact of the success of these statutes was about to be fully realised,” Jabangwe said.

He said CZI was “concerned by SI 122 suspension.”

“However, we do understand why government had to suspend it. Although we support the measure, we believe that it should not go beyond December 21. We believe that government should allow us to source foreign currency to fund local manufactures so that they can start to provide adequate goods and products,” Jabangwe said.

Its a pity our government because of its ill-advised populist policies of patronage will give an ear to people like this Jabangwe chap. Never again should our government be one of control and ban - our economic recovery is hinged on full liberalisation of the economy. People like Jabangwe misusing the CZI membership authored the instrument on ban of imports only for selfish reasons of creating cartels and monopoly and conniving on prices to the detriment of the consumer. If the CZI wants to be relevant going forward it must first clean its image and get rid of such self-centred individuals, lobby the Government holistically on how best they can be assisted to compete in the market. One good example is asking government to eliminate/reduce business input costs - the various taxes and levies

Sinyo - 5 November 2018

So right Sinyo. Protection at the expense of the consumer is greedy and cruel. Remember that you are into business and not charity work.

Godfrey - 5 November 2018

