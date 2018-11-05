Baines Imaging Group accepting medical aid

Tendayi Madhomu  •  5 November 2018 10:21AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The Baines Imaging Group has indicated that it will not be charging shortfalls or additional payments from patients on medical aid.

In a statement published yesterday, the medical services group that conducts services such as CT colonography, cardiac CT/CCS; ultrasound scan; echography ultrasound, among other services, pledged its commitment to service delivery.

“In line with our continued support of patients, doctors and health funders, we would want to reiterate our commitment to service delivery as below,” noted the group.

“Baines Imaging Group will not be charging shortfalls or additional payments for all medical aid patients.

“All patients on a cash basis are free to use their method of payment. Baines Imaging Group remains committed to its mission to offer trusted, affordable healthcare services to Zimbabwe.”

The announcement by Baines Imaging Groups comes at a time when most institutions are barely accepting medical aid facilities and with most medicine prices pegged in the scarce United States dollar.

