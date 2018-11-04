Yadah blow golden chance

Yadah FC.....................0

Bulawayo City.............0

HARARE - Yadah FC remain in the relegation mix after failing to beat already doomed Bulawayo City in a match characterised by some poor officiating by referee Thabani Bamala.

The home side remain in 13th place on the log with 39 points and just six above Nichrut, who occupy the last relegation slot with two games to go.

If Yadah lose their remaining two matches against Chapungu (away) and Harare City (home) while Nichrut win their remaining two games, they will be relegated.

With Bulawayo City already relegated, Yadah wasted a glorious opportunity to secure their Premiership status after Ralph Matema missed a second minute penalty.

Yadah were awarded the spot kick after defender Crispen Ncube had brought down winger Leeroy Mavhunga inside the box.

Matema’s spot kick crashed against the upright and Simba Sithole skied the rebound from close range.

Bamala then took centre stage with some questionable decisions throughout the match.

First, he let Ncube off the hook with only a yellow card when he needlessly hacked Mavhunga midway through the first half.

After receiving treatment, Mavhunga came back onto the pitch and struck Ncube in the face with his arm in an off-the-ball incident.

To the surprise of many in the stadium, Bamala only showed the Yadah winger a yellow card when a red card would have been more appropriate.

In the remainder of the match, all the 50-50 calls were going in favour of the home side as Bamala seemed confused at times.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive bemoaned the two dropped points as it left them with a lot to do to stay safe.

“I was not impressed with the performance from my guys because they went in there with a lot of complacency,” he said.

“I was not impressed with the point as well because we failed to convert a penalty.

“If we had scored there, we should have collected all three points.

“In our next game, we are going away to Chapungu, a team which is also fighting relegation and it will be a mammoth task for us.”

After the game, Bulawayo City assistant coach Julius Ndlovu said: “My boys played very well as they stuck to the instructions we have been telling them throughout the week for this game. The referee’s decisions were correct.”