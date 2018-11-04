Preachers' nicknames raise eyebrows

HARARE - Modern-day preachers are increasingly adopting narcissistic nicknames that are far removed from the world of Christianity that they claim to subscribe to.

A good example is charismatic preacher Blessing Langton, who prides in calling himself “Hitman”.

Langton’s Christ Realm Ministries of All Nations, formed in 2013, is based in the sprawling settlement of Epworth on the outskirts of Harare.

The list of preachers with controversial names also include Tapiwa Freddy who calls himself “Doctor of Prophecy”, Spirit Embassy founder Uebert Angel calls himself “Major” and Bright Light Ministries founder Brighton Chikomo declared that he is “Commander 1” among others.

A hit-man is a “person who is paid to kill someone, especially for a criminal or political organisation” but Langton told this publication last week that he adopted the name Hitman since he “kills” demons.

“I don’t have mercy on demons. I literally destroy them,” Langton said.

Langton said last week that his church experienced tremendous growth, in this criminal-infested community, over the past few years owing to his “power of eradicating demons”.

“We are here to demonstrate the power of God. Testimonies are coming,” he said.

“However, it was not rosy when we started the ministry a couple of years ago. We started with less than five people and through prayers and His power, the church now boasts hundreds of followers.”

Langton never imagined himself ministering in Epworth.

“I never imagined myself ministering in this part of the country. I grew up in Marondera, Mutare and Harare, not Epworth.

“But all things started when I visited my sister in Epworth some years ago. I started delivering people hence forming the church,” he said.

“At first, Epworth residents were resisting but through His power, people witnessed miracles and wonders hence coming one by one. Now I am optimistic that with time, we will manage to spread our influence to most residents, therefore transforming the entire community.”

However, Langton is not only targeting Epworth.

“The aim is to reach out to all nations in the world hence the name Christ Realm Ministries of All Nations.

“So far, people are coming from nearby suburbs such as Norton, Ruwa, Harare and other places such as Marondera among others,” Langton said.