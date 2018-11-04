Nichrut now in trouble

Nichrut.......................0

Herentals...............(1) 2

GWERU - Nichrut's hopes of surviving relegation in their maiden Castle Lager Premiership season suffered a huge blow following defeat to fellow newcomers Herentals yesterday.

Goals in either half by William Kapumha and Brighton Majarira were enough for the Students to secure maximum points.

With just two games to go, Nichrut no longer have destiny in their own hands as they remain in 15th place with 33 points.

The Cyanide Boys now hope to win against Triangle United (away) and Dynamos (home) while praying that Chapungu, Yadah FC and Bulawayo Chiefs lose all their remaining matches.

Nichrut stand-in Michael Ngore conceded the battle for survival is now out of their hands.

“It’s now tough, we still have a mathematical chance but it’s now out of our hands, hopefully other forces will come into play such as other results but I think we now need divine intervention,” Ngore said.

Ngore, who is taking charge of the team in the absence of John Nyikadzino who is still recovering from injuries he sustained in a car accident, said his arrival was rather too late.

“There was nothing much I could have changed with four games to go, I could not come in and bring anything new to change the fortunes,” a dejected Ngore added.

Herentals coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziva was delighted by the away win which left his side in a commendable fifth place with 47 points.

“This is one of our best performances away; this team is good especially away and I’m not amazed by the result,” he said.

“I was impressed by the determination; we are now looking out for a strong finish to the season.”

Nichrut tried to stage a comeback in the second half and salvage something out of the match but were let down by poor finishing by their attackers.