Mapeza not celebrating yet

HARARE - While it is an open secret that Castle Lager Premiership log leaders FC Platinum are going to lift this year’s league title, their coach Norman Mapeza is far from popping the champagne bottles.

The platinum miners need to avoid a defeat against neighbours Shabanie Mine this afternoon to be confirmed 2018 Castle Lager Premiership champions.

FC Platinum head into this afternoon’s game on 71 points with three games to go while second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars are on 62 points from 31 games.

With a healthy nine-point lead, Pure Platinum Play have practically wrapped up this championship barring any slip-ups.

For Shabanie Mine though, they have nothing but only pride to play for in tomorrow’s encounter as they have been already relegated from the top flight league.

The Chinda Boys are bottom of the log with only 19 points and only two wins from 31 matches.

Despite the contrasting fortunes, matches between the Zvishavane neighbours are usually highly-charged affairs.

The Chinda Boys retain most of the fans in the mining town, while FC Platinum are the fast-emerging giant of domestic football.

Mapeza, however, reckons his team still has plenty of work to do before they wrap up this championship.

“Our approach remains the same, same attitude, same mentality. I think everyone knows were we are at the moment and there is no need for us to panic or to change anything,” Mapeza said.

“We cannot talk of any party (celebrations) now yet we still have three games to go. We can only start to think of partying at the end of the season and for now its game on. We are approaching this game with the same approach.”

The former Warriors coach says the fact that Shabanie Mine are already relegated does not make his charges favourites.

“I want to win everything. Everything I do in football, I take it seriously. So this is one of those matches, me as a coach, us a club; we are taking it very seriously,” he said.

Fixtures:

Today: Highlanders v Harare City (Barbourfields), Mutare City Rovers v CAPS United (Vengere), Shabanie Mine v FC Platinum (Maglas), Dynamos v Triangle United (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab)