Jah Prayzah fills HICC as Baba Harare shines

HARARE - High-riding musician Jah Prayzah could not resist adding his erstwhile guitarist and singer Baba Harare’s hit The Reason Why on his playlist as he launched his ninth album Chitubu at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Friday night.

Having played his song Chinamira, the Baba Harare moment came with the lead guitarist leading the public to chant the popular line “Baba Harare Musadaro”.

Baba Harare answered the call and joined him on stage for a moment that was arguably the major highlight of the night which music lovers were waiting for.

Whether it was a planned reunion or not, the moment was unavoidable and, judging by the crowd’s response, the song has made it as a favourite of many in showbiz and the fans could not resist but throw money at him.

However, Jah Prayzah’s dominance on the local music scene seems to continue as the lanky musician filled up HICC for the third time in a row.

The light rains that fell in parts of the city in the afternoon were a potential threat but that did not deter people from coming in their numbers.

The singer ran away from the political tag he has been associated with lately, roping in veteran gospel musician pastor Charles Charamba as the guest of honour at the launch.

His previous albums were caught up in political controversy, as at one point he invited then vice president — now President — Emerson Mnangagwa as the guest of honour.

The previous album Kutonga Kwaro was also touted as an ED tribute.

Charamba could not let a preaching opportunity go unused, sharing a few biblical words before paying tribute to the fans and the singer whom he described as a listening artiste.

Things were done differently this time around with the popular CD auction usually targeting the well to do guests being scrapped.

There was a VVIP enclosure which had tables which reportedly went for a thousand dollars.

Jah Prayzah and his camp were in top form, introducing new styles, notably a violinist.

They also had new outfits that were fitting with the event.

Baba Harare appeared just after Ammara Brown had gone on stage and showcased her dancing skills much to the pleasure of many.

Jah Prayzah performed two songs from the album Chikomo and Chitubu and screened the video Dzamutsana before reverting to his old playlist, including the yesteryear hit Sungano.

The singer had a public display of affection, inviting and kissing his wife Rufaro on stage and singing the song Chengetedza for her.

He also called his mother and introduced her to the music lovers and paid tribute to all music lovers for attending.

Jah Prayzah, in the dying stages of his set, invited Killer T on stage for the duet Hondo, eventually leaving him on stage to take care of the patrons.

He had initially joined ExQ for their song Pahukama.

Other musicians who performed include Mbeu, Carlos Green, Coco Master, Enzo Ishall, Nutty O and Seh Calaz.

Freeman made a brief appearance, joining ExQ for the song Nzenza.