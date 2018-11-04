Gamecocks open door for Triangle

Chicken Inn…………..…(0) 1

Black Rhinos……………(1) 1

BULAWAYO - Chicken Inn have given Triangle United a chance to close the gap on them in the race for a top-three finish after they were held by Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday.

The Gamecocks needed a second half equaliser from Clemence Matawu to cancel out Honey Chimutimunzeve’s first half opener for the army side.

Chicken Inn remain in third place on 55 points with two games to go while Triangle, who are in fourth place are on 51 points.

If the Sugar Sugar Boys win their game against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium today, they will only be a single point behind the Gamecocks.

Chicken Inn assistant coach Prince Matore was disappointed by the home side’s performance.

“We started off at a slow pace. In the second half, it was much better though it was not what we wanted,” Matore said.

“We are a bit worried that what we do at training is not what we do on the field of play especially in the last two matches; maybe it’s due to mental strength.”

Black Rhinos remain in 10th place on the log with 43 points after a performance that left their coach Herbert Maruwa satisfied.

“It was a good match especially getting four points from a club like Chicken Inn. Overall, it was a good game they wanted to use width in the second half but we had a plan for them,” he said.

“It was maybe a lapse in concentration and they managed to get a goal. Basically, as a coach I’m impressed with the way the team played.”

The away side had a good start to the match as they had the Gamecocks on the back foot for most periods in the opening half.

Chauya Chipembere finally took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark when Chimutimunzeve provided the finish to a wonderful team move.

After some good exchanges by the visitors, Wellington Taderera finally cushioned the ball with his chest for Chimutimunzeve.

The striker then unleashed a scorcher that beat Gamecocks goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze.

In the second period, the army side continued to dominate but could not increase their lead.

Rhinos were punished 20 minutes from time when their defence failed to deal with a cross inside the box.

From the ensuing melee, Matawu bundled the ball home to equalise for the home side.