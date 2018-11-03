'Zim to have more radio stations soon'

HARARE - Zimbabwe will soon get more radio stations approved and may soon see its dream of comprehensive media reforms come true, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

She said the March 2002 draconian press law, the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (Aippa), which restricts media freedoms and bars foreign correspondents from working in Zimbabwe full time will be reviewed together with the Broadcasting Services Act.

“We are already at an advanced stage in completing our internal consultations of the Amendment Bills and soon we will be inviting stakeholders in building consensus on new media laws that will promote citizens rights to access information and free expression.

“Key performances for my ministry include review of laws such as Aippa and Broadcasting Services Act (BSA)and work on technical and policy modalities for the licensing of community radio stations,” she told a media stakeholders meeting being held at Sapes Trust in Harare.