Kwese satellite TV shuts down

HARARE - Kwese's satellite television is shutting down after 18 months in operation.

In a statement yesterday, Kwese’s parent company — Econet Media — said the development had been necessitated by a review of its business strategy and service offerings.

It added that the company was also aligning itself with changes in the global digital and satellite broadcasting sector, as well as the growth in access to mobile and fixed broadband on the continent.

The broadcast network will now focus on three main services — namely Kwesé Free Sports (KFS), Kwesé iflix and Kwesé Play.

“With increased focus on these three services, Econet Media will streamline its direct-to-home satellite television service.

“This will see the reduction of third-party channels available on the bouquet, as well as the removal of Kwesé branded sports (excluding KFS) and general entertainment channels,” the company said.

“The broadcaster’s new bouquet will carry FTA, religious and free news channels which will be available to viewers for a minimal fee, as the broadcaster will waive monthly subscription fees.

“Kwesé subscribers, who have already paid their subscriptions for the month of November, or in advance, will receive a full refund,” it added.

Econet Media chief executive Joe Hundah said the move would ensure the growth of Kwese television and also provide Africans with an opportunity to tell their own stories.

He added that Econet Media also intended to establish its own content creation hub, Kwesé Studios, and would invest in developing its own original programming and provide a platform for African producers, script writers, actors and directors to tell African stories.

“We believe these changes will safeguard the future success of our business as we continue to make an indelible impact on Africa’s media industry.

“The revised business strategy will also ensure that Kwesé TV continues to remain competitive within the industry,” Hundah said.