Freehold ownership key to investment: CFU

HARARE - The Commercial Farmers’ Union (CFU) says government should restore freehold ownership rights in order to unlock the collateral value of agricultural land in Zimbabwe.

As part of its submissions to the 2019 National Budget consultations, the CFU said the main problem facing Zimbabwe’s agriculture and the rest of the economy was the lack of property rights.

“Unlocking the value of this asset would set in place a chain of reactions that could rapidly turn around the current economic situation,” the CFU said.

The land reform programme resulted in significant economic disruption as the full bundle of rights that previously drove commercial agriculture were taken away. The vesting of ownership and control of access to land in the hands of the State destroyed the land market, scaring away the banking sector.

“With internationally recognised collateral, farmers can borrow the necessary finance for farming operations direct from banks and lending houses and cease to rely on government to unsustainably provide the bulk of their necessities,” the CFU said.

The current investment environment in Zimbabwe remains high-risk, both for local and international investors, while Zimbabwe’s ‘‘ease of doing business’’ ranking continues to deteriorate. Currently Zimbabwe ranks 161 out of 190 countries on the World Bank index, and 128 out of 138 on the Global Competitiveness Index.

“With security of tenure, longer term development and capital investment into such things as irrigation infrastructure, dam construction, borehole drilling as well as into plantations, would be assured versus the ‘hit-and run’ agriculture currently being practiced.”

CFU recommended that the closure of the land reform and resettlement exercise will ensure certainty and improve investor perceptions in the agricultural sector.

“This will increase both local and foreign investment as the government lowers investment risk by ensuring land security to allow returns on investments,” the CFU said.

Government has since acknowledged that security of land tenure is a pre-requisite for enhanced investment on farms and agricultural production.

Government has also made a commitment to compensate the former white farmers. As such, a working group, comprising government officials and representatives of former farm owners, is working towards providing a consensus-based compensation framework for evaluating obligations to former farmers. — The Financial Gazette