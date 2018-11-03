ED officially installed HIT chancellor

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday installed as the chancellor of the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) at the university’s 9th graduation ceremony in Harare.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira, among other government officials accompanied him.

In his acceptance speech, Mnangagwa said: “I accept this responsibility…together we can make HIT an institution of technological skills in this country.”

Mnangagwa said the university should take advantage of the designation of Harare as a Special Economic Zone to establish local and international partnerships, noting that the institution has made notable strides.

Mnangagwa capped 364 graduands at yesterday’s ceremony.

The president noted that the university has teaching personnel with competencies that cover new generation technologies like nanotechnology, bioinformatics, big data analytics, sensor technology machine design, renewable energy and other skills.