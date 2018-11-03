Commission of inquiry into sale of State land heads to Matabeleland

HARARE - The commission of inquiry into the sale of State land which was sworn-in in February will be visiting Matabeleland North and South provinces next week as part of their inquiry into the sale of State land in and around urban areas since 2005.

In a press statement yesterday, secretary of the commission Virginia Mabhiza gave notice of the visits also inviting anyone with information and evidence regarding the sales to contact the commission.

Some of the outlined areas targeted by the commission include Huntington and Matendele Extension in Plumtree, Garikayi /Hlalani Kuhle and Judds in Gwanda and Masue in Victoria Falls among others.

“For those who intend to be heard, submit or provide any information, documents and evidence or those who need clarification on any matter relating to the above, should not hesitate to visit the commission during working days and hours at Rainbow Hotel, Bulawayo,” the notice said.

The appointment of the commission followed the mushrooming of illegal settlements in most urban areas, most of which were established from the illegal sale of State land by land barons.