Chinhoyi, Marondera extend discount offer

HARARE - The Chinhoyi and Marondera municipalities have extended the 50 percent bill clearance discounts following public demands from residents.

This comes as the Harare City Council (HCC) last month also extended the promotion — which has reportedly resulted in improved revenue inflows — to November 30.

Chinhoyi Town Clerk Maxwell Kaitano said the offer is also valid up to November 30, encouraging residents to get into 2019 debt-free.

“The Municipality of Chinhoyi, by public demand has extended the 50 percent bill clearance discount it’s even better! Pay 50 percent and we will write off the other 50 percent,” Kaitano said.

He noted that the discount does not include estate debts.

Marondera Town Clerk Josiah Musuwo said the council is also running the same promotion up to November 30, but emphasised that those who pay or arrange are the only ones to get the 50 percent discount.

“Take note, only those who pay or arrange to clear their balances on or before November 30 get the 50 percent discount,” Musuwo said.

“All ratepayers maintaining on current and fully paid are offered an immediate 10 percent discount for up to 12 months up to October 31, 2019.”