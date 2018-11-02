Shiga joins Young Igwe on stage

HARARE – Popular Congolese chanter Shiga Shiga, real name Gift Kathulika, took music lovers down memory lane, reminding many of the late Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo’s days.

Despite being an outcast in the Utakataka Express — now under the guidance of Dhewa’s son, Peter — Shiga took time and appeared at the commemoration gig at Xtra Mile Leisure Spot, wooing audiences with his renditions.

His stay at Utakataka after Dhewa’s death has been problematic, leaving and re-joining the crew on several occasions.

Peter had said Shiga’s place was no longer guaranteed but made an exception, softened his heart and allowed him to re-join and attend the remembrance event staged to honour his former paymaster.

On Sunday, Peter played his father’s songs throughout his slot and with Shiga joining in, it was a reincarnation of the late sungura giant’s popular Utakataka ensemble.

Although the youthful musician has two albums under his belt and usually fuses his music with his father’s catalogue, on Sunday it was pure Dhewa.

With guitarists Spencer Khumulani and Baba Gari still part of the group, it was a full package in honour of Dhewa.

It was a befitting tribute to the late musician, with Peter — supported by dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu — performing before a full house.

Young Igwe, as Peter is fondly known, told the Daily News that the day was in honour of the late Dhewa hence the need to play his songs while Shiga’s appearance was the cherry on top of the cake.

“We had to recreate the Dhewa legacy and showcase it. The playlist was made up of Dhewa’s songs only and with Shiga’s appearance, it became a full package,” he said.

Peter said the month of October is usually dedicated to the late sungura ace and Sunday’s gig marked the end of the commemorative gigs.

“It does not mean that we only remember him in October. We miss him daily. But in terms of gigs, that was the last commemoration gig and we will resume our normal shows,” he said.

Peter has on several occasions been compared to his father, but the Young Igwe has been on record saying he is his own man.