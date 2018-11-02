Lumumba plans to tell all this Sunday

Fungi Kwaramba  •  2 November 2018 12:48PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Controversial activist Acie Lumumba is threatening to spill more beans on Sunday, barely a week after his exposé ruffled feathers in the corridors of power.

The self-proclaimed corruption buster said he will on Sunday expose the powerful people behind “Queen Bee”, whom many suspect to be oil mogul Kuda Tagwirei of Sakunda Holdings.

“On Sunday, I will expose those behind Queen Bee, but I don’t believe that I name and shame – I only raise issues.

“The reason why I (will) leave (out) names is because I don’t want people to focus on personalities; this country is made of lies, the lies begin at the party level and migrate to government where they are no longer simple lies,” said Lumumba.

Last week, Lumumba made serious allegations that some in the high corridors of power have been captured by Queen Bee.

He alleged that Queen Bee, leads a corrupt cartel that has captured some senior politicians, and named certain directors at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), claiming they were part of a syndicate causing untold suffering in the country.

Consequently, and because of Lumumba’s revelations four directors at the central bank were suspended pending investigations.

Lumumba made the accusations after he was appointed chair of a communications taskforce in the ministry of Finance.

His appointment triggered sharp criticism from inside and outside government, with many questioning Finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s judgment in appointing a person with a chequered history littered with scandals that range from graft to leaked sex tapes.

Three days after he assumed the position, Ncube was pressured into withdrawing Lumumba’s appointment letter.

Asked whether Tagwirei was the real Queen Bee, Lumumba, was non-committal yesterday.

He said: “Kudakwashe is one of the sharpest businessmen I have come across in this country, his business model has outlived most locals, he is a rock star in the business sector but in due course I will expose the real Queen Bee”.

Pressed further to clarify if he was exonerating Tagwirei, he quipped: “I can neither confirm now nor deny it but the public seems to be on the right track”.

Lumumba denied speculation that he was working with war veterans leader and special advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chris Mutsvangwa, saying he was his own man.

“I am not sure why that would be an allegation; I don’t see why it can only be Chris who can talk about corruption, of course Chris is a person I respect very much but I am doing this for my country,” said Lumumba.

“…The only person I voted for in the presidium is president Mnangagwa and he will have my full support, I will not take instructions from anyone but the man I voted for and what he stands for,” he said, adding that the president was compromised by people around him.

Related Articles

Comments (2)

Why are zanu pf always said to be compromised by people around them?When Mnangagwa took power after Mugabe was ousted through a coup,the soldiers were targeting criminals around the president.My question is,why do the zanu pf leaders surround themselves with criminals?The answer is because they are also criminals because no straight forward person would surround himself with criminals when there are a lot of honest and hard working people all over.

janana wa Bikaz madhogodhogo - 2 November 2018

Just do the right thing for the good of the country. Mugabe's government was toleration corruption that's why they were more corrupting ministers in the government . As long as you are loyalty to Mugabe, what ever corruption you can commit would covered with your loyalties to Mugabe. That was good for the individuals while ruthless for the populace. Go ahead, name and shame the culprits. How could bonds short in the country? Why not print more to meet the required. How many rands are right now circulating, and why are they not short to South Americans. Its you Mangudya who is turning a blind eye on you corrupting activities and blame money changers. Infact, it's you who is changing money at black market.

Truth - 2 November 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media