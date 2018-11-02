Kombi routes waived for ZPCS race event

HARARE - Commuter omnibus route restrictions will be waived to allow kombis to ferry people to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) inaugural Commissioner-General Goodwill Trust Fund fundraising horse tournament at Borrowdale Race Course this Saturday.

In a statement yesterday, ZPCS advised all holders of valid commuter omnibus route authority who operate within Harare that the route restrictions for their road service permits will be waived on race day.

“This will only be for the purpose of ferrying passengers attending the ZPCS race day at Borrowdale Park Race Course,” the statement reads.

The Goodwill Trust Fund dates back to 2011 with the main objective of gathering resources through donations in an effort to continue meeting the welfare needs of orphans and widows of deceased ZPCS members.

In recent years, ZPCS has also held successful fundraising activities such as golf tournaments, car raffles and dinner galas.

The horse tournament is, however, the first of its kind as it has been adopted from the police and the army.