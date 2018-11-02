Grace Mugabe sister's bail conditions relaxed

HARARE - Former first lady Grace Mugabe’s sister, Shuvayi Gumbochuma who was charged with fraudulently processing the sale of State land before paying for it has successfully applied to have her bail conditions relaxed.

Gumbochuma, through her lawyer Lovemore Madhuku had applied to have various restrictions on her relaxed to allow her to seek medical treatment from outside Zimbabwe.

Madhuku said his client had been religiously following her bail conditions. Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa okayed the relaxation of the conditions noting it would not prejudice the delivery of justice.

Gumbochuma’s passport was temporarily released to November 27.

The court heard that Gumbochuma made an application to the Local Government ministry for stands number 139 and 140 Gillingham Estate in Dzivaresekwa and was offered the land on March 27, 2015.

She got an offer letter of approval and was required to pay $424 426 to the ministry but did not do so.

She then sold the land to N-Frays for $2 060 000 without paying for the land.