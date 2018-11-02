Family basket increases by $62

HARARE - The cost of living as measured by the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe low income urban earner monthly basket for a family of six increased by $62,39 over the past month.

“The cost of living as measured by the CCZ low income urban earner monthly basket for a family of six increased from the end-September 2018 figure of US$604,54 to US$666,93 by end- October 2018, showing an increase of $62,39 or 10,3 percent,” CCZ said in a statement yesterday.

“The food basket increased by $55,48 or 35,5 percent from $156,20 by end-September 2018 to $211,68 by end-October 2018.”

Almost all products in the basket — food, soup and detergents — have increased.

“As CCZ we assume that the increase in the total figure of the basket can be attributed to fuel price which have gone up, cash shortages, high demand of goods, low supplies of goods from most manufacturers, price speculation and tax increase on electronic transactions (2 cents per every dollar),” CCZ said in the statement.

The total cost of the food basket and the price of each commodity are arrived at by averaging prices gathered from retail outlets throughout the country.