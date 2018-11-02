Fake shop licences worry Harare council

HELEN KADIRIRE  •  2 November 2018 12:33PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Harare City Council is worried about the fake business licences that have flooded the city as most shops are not adhering to their agreements with the local authority.

In licensing committee minutes, councillors expressed concern over businesses which do not provide the requisite social amenities such as toilets to their patrons.

The concern comes as an audit conducted last year showed that over 2 000 businesses in the city centre had been operating illegally.

“A discussion on shop licences prompted the committee to express concern over business premises which had licences even though they did not meet the requirements, examples were Joy Centre at Machipisa ...where over 500 people patronised but had just one toilet. Further to that, the bar was being used for strip tease purposes,” reads part of the minutes.

“It was the committee’s view that most businesses had fake licences hence it would be prudent if the relevant licensing officer could put their names on the licences so that it would be easy to verify if it is authentic or not.”

The problems of fake licensing and dubious businesses started after a temporary waiver was gazetted whereby shops were not obliged to advertise their businesses in the local newspapers.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media