ED to be installed as HIT Chancellor

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be installed as the second Chancellor of the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) today.

Mnangagwa is also expected to cap 364 graduands at the ceremony to be held at the university campus in Belvedere, Harare.

According to a statement published in the press, the graduands will be drawn from the institute’s four schools namely Engineering and Technology, Industrial Sciences and Technology, Information Science and Technology and Business and Management Sciences and the Institute’s 15 academic departments.

“The majority of graduands are derived from the School of Engineering and Technology, followed by the School of Industrial Sciences and Technology, with Information Science and Technology coming third, and the School of Business Management Science contributing the least number,” read the statement.

The vice chancellor, Quinton Kanhukamwe is scheduled to apprise the university Chancellor on the institution’s contribution to the national industrialisation and modernisation agenda.