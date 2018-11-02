All roads lead to HICC

HARARE – Tonight all roads lead to the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) for Jah Prayzah’s Chitubu album launch.

The singer says come and drink from the spring — Chitubu.

Several musicians have been roped in to entertain music lovers among them the Military Touch Movement artistes.

Killer T, Freeman, Seh Calaz and the Chillspot family comprising red-hot Enzo Ishall and Djs Fantan and Levels are also lined up to perform.

The album is Jah Prayzah’s ninth offering which, according to insiders, is a game-changer in the artiste’s musical journey. The album also featured Nigerian singer Patoranking.

His camp says all is in place for the launch with all the acts geared to showcase their talents.

Chikopokopo off to Masvingo

Sungura giant Alick Macheso and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo will this Saturday travel to the ancient city of Masvingo for a performance at Caravan Park.

Ambassador Sulu gives back to the community

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will tonight travel to Chivi for a special performance at Mudamburi Gardens.

He will share the stage with Zora legend Leonard Zhakata and Barura Express frontman Tendai Dembo.

On Saturday, the ZPCS ambassador gives back to the community, performing for charity at the 2018 edition of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Charity Horse Race.

Sulu will share the stage with other musicians like Seh Calaz, Baba Harare and Tariro Negitare.

Apart from live music, there will be also lots of fun, including children activities such as jumping castles and braai among others.

Baba Harare mega family show

Red-hot Jiti singer Baba Harare will tomorrow join forces with Suluman Chimbetu for the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Charity Horse Race 2018 edition at the Borrowdale Race Course.

He completes the weekend on Sunday with a family show at Tanza Centre, in Chitungwiza with rumba singer Juntal.

Praise and worship comes to Harare

A number of gospel musicians will tomorrow converge for the Zimpraise International Summer Festival and live DVD recording at the Harare Gardens.

Top gospel musician Mathias Mhere will partner with fellow singers Janet Manyowa and Nyasha Mutonhori among others for the event.

Jah Signal ghetto launch

Dancehall artistes will today converge at Kuwadzana 2 Grounds for the Jah Signal album launch. Attendance to the event is free.

Bob Nyabinde, son look east

Veteran musician Bob “The Headmaster” Nyabinde will perform at East Point, formerly Jazz 105, in Harare tonight alongside his son Agga Nyabinde. The show is dubbed Father and Son.

Juntal, Carlos Green land at Solomons Café

The Mutupo hit-maker will share the stage with crooner Carlos Green at Solomons Café in Glen View tomorrow. On Sunday, he performs in his hometown Chitungwiza.

Red Cafe hosts MC Tarie Birthday Bash

The above Harare joint is hosting MC Tarie’s birthday bash tomorrow and the event will feature BV Labien Musica, Doubles WekwaMarange and Ammi Jamanda among others.

Club 263 opens in Kariba

New joint under Devine Assignments, Club 263, is opening in the resort town of Kariba tonight.

Club Manucho hosts Muridzo

Club Manucho, located at Malvern Shops — popularly known as Zindoga — is hosting Andy Muridzo tomorrow. At the event, the Dherira hit-maker will share the stage with Senator Tichareva.

Divas Ghetto Invasion Party in Fio

Usahwira Bar in Cherima, Highfield is hosting Divas Ghetto Invasion Party tomorrow.

The party will feature Wanai, Sasha, Ammi Jamanda, Tendai Chimombe, Pauline, Mel B, Lady Storm, Mama Rachie and Alice among others.

Shero Gala Awards on tonight

The Shero Gala Awards will be held at Meikles Hotel in the capital tonight, courtesy of Bianca Letwin Maringisanwa, popularly known as Bianca Mari.

Mari is the creative director for successful United Kingdom pageants and fashion events that celebrate the African woman. Hence the Harare awards are also meant to celebrate unsung female heroes and the event will be a black tie event.