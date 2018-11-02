'2pc tax to stabilise macro-economy'

Staff Writer  •  2 November 2018 12:27PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said on Wednesday the new tax on electronic payments was a painful but necessary measure and urged Zimbabweans to be prepared to go through temporarily turbulent times after which the economy will stabilise.

The imposition of the levy which will apply on mobile and card payments and bank transfers above $10 has sparked a public outcry.

“Painful policies like the Intermediated Financial Transactions Tax infamously known as the 2 percent transaction tax and the removal of SI122, 8 amongst other measures, are all at the heart of a wider recovery plan that must not be read in the short term but rather in the long term, with long-term returns,” Ncube told guests at a Zimra appreciation awards dinner.

“As Zimbabweans, it is imperative that we embrace the new Intermediary Money Transfer Tax of 2 cents and be prepared to go through temporarily turbulent times after which we can stabilise our macro-economy.

“The tax is designed to broadly capture all economic activity or transactions — including the informal and shadow ones — raise revenue, close the fiscal deficit and restore confidence through low budget deficit and reduced domestic debt,” he said.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media