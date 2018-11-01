Prosecutor-general interviews on today

HARARE - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is today going to conduct public interviews for candidates to fill in the position of prosecutor-general following Ray Goba’s resignation.

JSC deputy secretary Munamato Mutevedzi confirmed to the Daily News that the interviews will be held today at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

“The interviews are proceeding. They will be conducted tomorrow (today) at the Rainbow Towers Hotel,” Mutevedzi said.

Goba was suspended in July this year following a slew of allegations ranging from his alleged failure to prosecute high profile corruption cases to allegedly using abusive language and leaving the country without Cabinet authority.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July this year, set up a three-member tribunal led by retired judge November Tafuma Matshiya to investigate Goba’s suitability. The proceedings were suspended following Goba’s resignation.

His resignation paved way for the appointment of a new substantive prosecutor-general, a position currently held by Kumbirai Hodzi in an acting capacity.

At least 11 candidates have applied for the job. These are Jessie Majome, Cheda Maphios, Chingeya Wendy Rowesai, Chinyoka Tinomudaishe, Florence Ziyambi, Hara Tavengwa, Hogwe Misheck, Mantsebo Calvin Tichaona, Marondedza Edios Edmund, Mashumba Noria and Hodzi Kumbirai.