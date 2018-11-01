HCC extends discount deadline for ratepayers

HARARE - The City of Harare has extended to November 30, the deadline within which ratepayers can settle their debts with the local authority.

The extension was designed to accommodate other ratepayers.

Harare mayor Herbert Gomba said that there are two separate models of payment that is, for corporates and individual residents.

“The deadline has been extended to November 30, 2018 and we have two models of payments.

“The residents will enjoy a flat 50 percent discount, while corporates will be given 5 percent discount for amounts below $10 000, 10 percent between $10 000 and $20 000, 15 percent for amounts between $20 000 and $30 000 and so on,” said Gomba.

The 50 percent discount promotion, which has seen the city council forfeiting more than $200 million, is a campaign to encourage payment of bills by residents.

This comes after the city’s revenue has been declining due to massive arrears by ratepayers, and it has been struggling to recover the money.

Several Harare residents have also been struggling to pay bills and cover the debts, leading to more than $700 million owed to the council.