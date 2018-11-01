ED blasts bigwigs for speaking out of turn

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday lashed out at senior Zanu PF members for speaking out of turn at a time of growing tension and rivalry in the ruling party, and warned the bigwigs they risk being axed from the party.

Mnangagwa was addressing the Zanu PF youths at the fourth National Youth Assembly held at the party headquarters in Harare.

He said although the new dispensation has come with an open democratic space, members of the party leadership should respect that the party is governed by a constitution.

“If you have a problem with the party, you don’t discuss it with the world, it must be discussed within the party. You will force us to chuck you out of the party,” he warned without mentioning anyone.

“The politics of positions is over, we will not sit back to watch the party suffer due to people jostling for positions.”

The party’s secretary for youth affairs Pupurai Togarepi also condemned senior party members for recklessly disclosing party matters to non-Zanu PF members.

Togarepi said cryptically that there is only one president of the party and some senior officials should abstain from confusing the youths.