Chinani on cloud nine

HARARE - Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani, has paid tribute to interim Glamour Boys coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe after earning his maiden call-up to the Zimbabwe national football team.

Chinani was named in the Warriors’ 21-man squad to take on Liberia later this month in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier away in Monrovia on November 18.

The former Chegutu Pirates goal minder was handed his DeMbare debut by Chigowe on June 10 at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape and since then, he has never looked back with some assured performances that have since boosted the team’s survival bid.

Chinani has enhanced his reputation to make the Glamour Boys number one jersey his own ahead of Tonderai Mateyaunga and Blessing Mandimutsira.

After recent good performances between the sticks that have seen DeMbare move up the ladder, Chinani caught the eye of Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa.

With Warriors’ first choice goalkeeper George Chigova and his deputy Edmore Sibanda also available for selection, Chinani is grateful for the recognition and is prepared to wait for his opportunity to come.

“I don’t know how to express myself but I’m really glad and delighted for this call-up,” Chinani told the Daily News.

“It probably wouldn’t have happened had it not been for coach Chigowe, who believed in me and afforded me the opportunity to play.

“You know it’s the dream of every player to represent the national team so it is such wonderful news for me.

“Even if I don’t go and play, for me the call-up alone means a lot. It means at least I’m moving in the right direction career wise and I’m really grateful to the coaches for affording me this opportunity. It’s important for me to learn from Chigova and Sibanda currently.”

Dynamos coach Chigowe is equally delighted for his goalkeeper whom he tips to get better with time.

“I’m happy he has been afforded an opportunity to showcase his talent.

I gave him his first game at Vhengere; he had shown potential and trust me, he is one for the future,” Chigowe said.

Zimbabwe currently sit on top of Group G with eight points from four matches while the Democratic Republic of Congo are on second with five points from same number of matches.

Congo and Liberia are tied on four points each after the same number of matches.

The Warriors are in a good position to qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon next June-July as they need just a single point in their remaining two matches against Liberia later this month and Congo at home.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Talent Chawapihwa (Baroka), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Knowledge Musona (Anderlecht), Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum)

Strikers: Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits).



