All set for Jah Prayzah album launch

HARARE - High-riding musician Jah Prayzah will tomorrow be on the spotlight as he launches his ninth studio album Chitubu at the Harare International Conference Centre.

A lot has been said about the album so far but not much has been revealed on the message contained in the album and it remains a mystery to many and this has created anxiety.

His previous album Kutonga Kwaro was caught up in the political storm which he is on record distancing himself from.

His camp has kept cards close to the chest saying the album has something for everyone.

The musician has since dropped the title track Chitubu, reminding many that he has not abandoned his traditional style.

This is also supported by another song Dzamutsana which carries a video shot in the Binga community.

He did not abandon his vision of penetrating the continental and international market, roping in Nigerian Patoranking.

However, the other compositions remain a mystery which will be solved tomorrow.

Jah Prayzah will be supported by artistes signed under his Military Touch Movement, the Chillspot family led by Enzo Ishall and also Seh Calaz.

Keen Mushapaidze who manages the affairs of Jah Prayzah told the Daily News that all is set for the musician’s big day.

“All is set for the launch. Musicians from MTM stable are all ready,” Mushapaidze said.

Mushapaidze was not keen on revealing the guest of honour.

“We would like to surprise fans on the event,” he said.

In 2015, Jah Prayzah launched the commercially-successful blockbuster Jerusarema at the same venue and he invited the then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (now President) as the guest of honour.

Other Jah Prayzah albums are Kutonga Kwaro, Mudhara Vachauya, Jerusarema, Kumbumura Mhute, Tsviriyo, Ngwarira Kuparara, Rudo Nerunyararo and Sungano Yerudo.