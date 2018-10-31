XQ MTM's biggest beneficiary

HARARE - Rapper XQ, real name Enock Munhenga, is arguably the biggest beneficiary in the Jah Prayzah-led Military Touch Movement (MTM).

After joining the ensemble, XQ’s profile has grown with a number of hits under his belt which has attracted continental recognition that saw his name being included for the continental Afrima Award.

Last year alone, he had hits such as Nhema on which he roped in the services of dancehall star Killer T.

This year, XQ is leading the pack with a number of chart-toppers such as Tsvigiri, Nzenza and Pahukama.

“It is no doubt that this is one of XQ’s biggest years with a number of hits. We as MTM are happy for him and the progress he has made,” Jah Prayzah’s handler, Keen Mushapaidze said.

MTM is also made up of other artistes such as Tahle, Nutty O and DJ Tamuka who have all managed to make themselves a name.

Andy Muridzo was part of the ensemble before his unceremonious exit. The crew announced their arrival with the song Chekeche.

Despite being under the stable, all the artistes have managed to pursue their careers, doing solo projects.

With Jah Prayzah being the lead artiste, he has managed to host big events which have become a platform for the other artistes to showcase their talents.

This Friday, they will have another bite of the cherry with a performance at Jah Prayzah’s Chitubu album launch slated for the Harare International Conference Centre.

They will share the platform with dancehall star Seh Calaz and the Mbare-based Chillspot family comprising chanters such as Enzo Ishall.

Organisers said plans for the album launch are at an advanced stage with Jah Prayzah in South Africa over the weekend in preparation.

The title track Chitubu is already out and accompanying videos have been lined up.

So far, the video for the song Dzamutsana has been made and will be unveiled at the launch, according to organisers.



