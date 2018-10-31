The Charambas to launch church

HARARE - Gospel music power couple pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba, popularly known as The Charambas in music circles, will launch their own ministry on Sunday, joining the list of other musicians who have formed churches.

The ministry, named “Rooted in Christ Ministries”, will be launched at the Zimbabwe College of Music in Harare.

The Charambas have been in the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe before their decision to form their own ministry.

Charles described it as a graduation.

“We have graduated from the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) church,” he said.

Of late, the AFM has been embroiled in nasty infighting which has literally torn the ministry apart, leaving congregants stuck with which faction they should side with.

This will certainly be an opportunity for The Charambas to tap into the scattered AFM flock.

Some of the notable musicians who formed their own ministries include Togarepi Chivaviro of Ebenezer fame who formed Methodist Revival Church, Celebration Church co-founder Pastor Bonnie Deuschle and Tapiwa Freddy of Goodness and Mercy Ministries among others.

Like The Charambas, Chivaviro made his name in gospel music industry when he was still a member of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (Wesley).

He later crossed national borders to South Africa in 2006 where he later founded the Methodist Revival Church.