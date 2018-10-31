Harrison shifts focus to Bosso

HARARE - After guiding his charges into the Chibuku Super Cup final, Harare City coach Mark Harrison has since shifted focus to their battle for top four when they travel to Bulawayo to face Highlanders at Barbourfields on Sunday in a Castle Lager Premiership tie.

The Sunshine Boys, the most successful team in the Chibuku Super Cup, progressed to their fourth final of the tournament in five years after beating CAPS United 2-1 in

the semifinal and will meet Triangle in the final who progressed at the expense of Dynamos in the other semifinal.

Harare City are fifth on the log table with 46 points from 31 matches and trail Triangle by five points who occupy fourth place on the table. And with three matches to go, Harrison still feels his charges have a good chance to finish in top four.

“We have got a league game before the final so we have to prepare for that. I think the boys deserve a couple of days rest after playing three difficult matches in seven days. So the boys can rest for few days then come back and prepare for Highlanders,” Harrison said.

“We will worry about the final after that.

“First we gave ourselves a 40-point target which we have since accomplished and we now want to push for a top four finish. I think it’s within our reach we just need to maintain the high level play like we did against CAPS in Chibuku.

“I wish we could transfer that high tempo performance to every league game we play.”

Harrison also took time to praise his charges and everyone at the club for the massive contribution to the team, whose Premiership status was only confirmed few days before the season started.

City was relegated at the end of last season only to be thrown a lifeline after How Mine, who went through difficult financial challenges last year, gave up their franchise.

“However, Harrison’s charges have performed beyond expectations with some eye-catching performances.

“It’s remarkable. I got to praise the whole of the technical team, the backroom stuff, the executive and the players. We have worked hard in our jobs individually and as a group and we have our rewards, we are sitting fifth in the league and we are now in the final of Chibuku.

“Two weeks before kickoff we were in the first division, but it’s been great this year. But at the end of the day, we finish the season and come back next year and try to improve our status.”

Fixtures:

Saturday: Yadah v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu ( Nyamhunga), Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Nichrut v Herentals (Ascot)

Sunday: Highlanders v Harare City (Barbourfields), Mutare City Rovers v CAPS United (Vengere), Shabanie Mine v FC Platinum (Maglas), Dynamos v Triangle United (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab).