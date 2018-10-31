DeMbare axe 4 players

HARARE - Just when it appeared Dynamos had turned the corner in a bid to survive relegation, the Glamour Boys were yesterday plunged into another crisis after the team’s leadership sacked four senior players — including captain Marshall Machazane — over allegations of destabilising the club.

The other three are Machazane’s deputy Obey Mwerahari, striker Kingston Nkhatha and defender Peace Makaha, who are believed to be the ring leaders in the recent reports of unrest and indiscipline that rocked the Harare giants.

The record-breaking Zimbabwe football kings appeared to have found their mojo after a turbulent season in which they have been battling for survival for the better part of the year following an indifferent season which has since cost coach Lloyd Mutasa his job.

And while interim coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe has worked wonders to steer the team out of relegation, cracks were reportedly emerging in DeMbare’s camp with the expelled players believed to be working “with a third force’’ to undermine the former champions’ survival bid.

Strangely for Mwerahari, he has not been a regular this season as he spent the better part of the season on the side-lines battling injuries.

Nkhatha, who only joined the club on a six-month contract recently, has done nothing to justify his signing with his only meaningful contribution being a goal he scored in Dynamos’ 2-1 win over bitter rivals CAPS United.

Of course Makaha and Machazane have featured regularly for the club this season but to say they have been instrumental to the team’s cause will be an exaggeration.

Dynamos chairperson Isiah Mupfurutsa yesterday said the club cannot tolerate indiscipline and have since resolved to expel players who want to hold the club at ransom for selfish motives.

“As a club, we believe discipline is a virtue. So everyone involved with this great institution is expected to be disciplined,” Mupfurutsa said.

“We were forced to take drastic action today (yesterday) suspending four players — (Marshall) Machazane, (Obey) Mwerahari, (Kingston) Nkhatha and (Peace) Makaha for their unruly behaviour.

“I don’t think people can be suspended because of one incident for just a single matter. These guys have been identified as ring leaders of unprofessional conduct and it did not start this week.

“It’s something that has been going on for some time now and the executive has been very lenient with them. What disturbs most is that these are senior players who should be leading by example.

“We are talking of the team captain and his assistant (Machazane and Mwerahari) and we expect them to be true professionals. We don’t expect them to behave in an unprofessional manner.

“They have been doing this for some time now. They once did it against Yadah some time back.

“When our match against CAPS United was postponed at some point they demanded money for that match and we had to make arrangements to pay them.

“Ahead of our match against Black Rhinos, they refused to camp when the club had already booked lodgings. This past weekend ahead of the Triangle match we had booked and again they refused to camp.

“They were demanding bonuses for the Herentals match which was played 48 hours earlier. We have been paying them for every game such that we don’t owe them anything in winning bonuses.”

Mupfurutsa said it was clear there is a third force behind the players’ actions as they are almost up to date with their winning bonuses.

“So I can conclude that the agenda is not about money but there is more to it. I don’t know who is behind all this. Imagine players telling you that this money is not from gate takings and we still want gate takings money,” he said.

“Is there any problem with the executive sourcing money from elsewhere? These guys have contracts with the club and their salaries are being paid by the sponsor and it has been paid timeously and they are up to date. They are getting all their basic salary on time.

“From the 31 matches we have played we won 10, drew 10 and lost 11. Out of the ten matches won all bonuses are paid up.

“We only owe them three games’ money which in my own view is not even substantial.

“I don’t think what I have said can prompt one to say the club is not paying its players. We might have delays here and there but it’s understandable given the prevailing situation at the club and in the country at large.

“I’m sure you have been watching ...the team has not been performing well this season and as a result fans have since stopped coming to stadiums and we are forced to look elsewhere for money.”

The Harare banker said the players have been suspended without any benefit and will be allowed to defend themselves before the club’s disciplinary committee.

“They have no respect for the sponsors, fans and other stakeholders who play an important role for our local football. They have showed that they don’t need money so we will not give them any benefits,” he said.

“They will be given an opportunity to defend themselves. We will do a proper disciplinary procedure.

“They have not been respecting their contracts.”

Dynamos only need a single point from their remaining three matches to survive relegation and have a tough date against Triangle this Sunday.



