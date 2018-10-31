Chamisa fires Bulawayo deputy mayor

Jeffrey Muvundusi  •  31 October 2018 12:33PM  •  2 comments

BULAWAYO - Nelson Chamisa had ordered Bulawayo deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami to step down and pave way for the party’s preferred candidate Mlandu Ncube.
In a letter to Kambarami dated October 29, the MDC instructed the dreadlocked deputy mayor to step down from his position within seven days.

“Failure to comply within the stipulated period shall result in your expulsion from the party and also recalling from the council,” the letter read.

MDC Bulawayo deputy spokesperson Edwin Ndlovu confirmed the development. He said the party has asked Kambarami to resign as the city’s deputy mayor in line with the
party’s resolution that Ncube takes up the role.

“The party held interviews with prospective candidates and chose Solomon Mguni as mayor and Mlandu Ncube as deputy mayor therefore the party still stands by that decision which was later endorsed by the national council,” he said.

Chamisa has previously axed mayors in Victoria Falls, Chitungwiza and Masvingo.

Comments (2)

Weed out all your unwanted once but that would label you a dictator because you they are obstacles in your way to elected president of the party. In the other hand, you prove to be power hunger. If not, let the vote decide without you shutting off the doors of your opponents

shamhu - 31 October 2018

zvaachavapedza nhaimi woye mamayor aya kkkkk chigaro chirikudiwa apa imi woye ndosaka akaomesa gotsi kuda kuita president chete hapana kana chimwe ipapa zvese zvekuti ndoda kuti vanhu mugare zvakanaka inhema idzo dai aida vanhu haaidira mavhu muchikafu chevanhu saka pasi newe chamisa...dzosera hutungamiriri kuvaridzi vahwo...pamberi naMudzuri naMwonzvora musatyiswe vakomana batai mwana uyo asati ayenderera

ndini - 31 October 2018

