Zanu PF MP faces jail over divorce row

HARARE - Zanu PF Murehwa North legislator Daniel Garwe faces jail-time if he loses an appeal challenging a contempt of court conviction after defying a court order to stop stripping the family farm in Mvuma which is part of assets in a dissolution of marriage dispute with his estranged wife, Pedzisayi Miriam Lillieth Garwe.

High Court judge Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba slapped him with a 90-day prison term, 60 of which would be suspended on condition that he immediately complies with the court order.

Garwe has appealed against the Chirawu-Mugomba’s ruling.

Following the appeal, the court directed that an inspection in loco be held at the farm last Friday.

The court is now expected to come up with an inventory detailing its findings following the inspection in loco, as indications are that some of the items were found missing at the property.

In the High Court ruling, Chirawu-Mugomba said Garwe’s wife contends that in defiance of the court order he is in breach of paragraph 2 which required him to “return forthwith assets removed from subdivision A of Rhodesdale also known as Sebakwe Ranch farm in Mvuma”.