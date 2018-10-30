Venezuelan busted with $469k cocaine

HARARE - A Venezuelan woman was yesterday arraigned before the courts after she was caught with more than five kilogrammes of cocaine with a street value of $469 000.

Delcy Daymar Rodriguez Guererro was arrested upon landing at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on her way from Brazil.

Guererro appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with unlawful possession or dealing in dangerous drugs.

Mugwagwa remanded Guererro in custody to November 9. Prosecuting, Sebastian Mutizirwa said on October 18, police on duty at the airport received intel to the effect that Guererro was coming from Brazil and was suspected to be in possession of dangerous drugs.

Mutizirwa said when Guererro disembarked from the flight, she proceeded to the clearance counter in the arrivals hall to clear her passport.

Mutizirwa told the court Guererro was immediately identified during stamping of her passport and information was relayed to detectives who were on surveillance.

Mutizirwa told the court field tests analysis was conducted at the airport on the whitish powder in the presence of Guererro and it tested positive to cocaine.

He also told the court further tests were conducted by Forensic scientist laboratory and it tested positive for cocaine. He said the recovered cocaine weighed 5.86kg with a street value of $469 040.