Tocky Vibes whips up frenzy on international tour

HARARE - Dancehall star Tocky Vibes, brought the drama, the voice to a sold-out night stint in Dubai last weekend, and is stopping in South Africa on his tour to promote his new album Chamakuvangu.

Tocky aimed for spectacle with his vocal fireworks, which were in top-notch condition, whipping fans into a frenzy.

It seems his appeal outside the country continues to grow if reaction to his latest album Chamakuvangu is anything to go by.

The audience in Dubai was said to be so enamoured with the magnetic performer,with the energy in the venue extending from the back row all the way to the front.

The chanter said his ability to maintain the crowd’s attention was an indication that people appreciate his latest work.

He has endured criticism following his abrupt shift from dancehall to pursue an Afro-fusion kind of genre which he said is now bearing fruits.

“People out there love the music and now and again I’m being engaged to perform. I was in Dubai and this weekend I will be going to South Africa for another show,” he said.

“A lot was said about me during that time but some people out there still have faith in me and my music and this is enough encouragement for me to keep working,” he said.

Tocky is currently working on videos to complement the just released 22-track album — Chamakuvangu — which has since managed to win the hearts of some music lovers.

The album opens with the track Jeri followed by Usambotya featuring superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and Iyi Nziyo, with the track Bazi being the last on the album.

The project seems to be a turn into the right direction for the chanter on his journey to recovery, with improved sound quality and mature lyrics.

He has managed to put the album up for sale on several online platforms such as iTunes which he said has made him remain in touch with his foreign audience.

“CD sells are on the decline and we have to move with times, hence the idea of putting the music on online platforms. This is also making it easy for those in the Diaspora to get the music,” he said.



