To dare is to do, Cde Mnangagwa

HARARE - English premiership side, Tottenham Hotspur, has flattered to deceive in the last decade in England’s football top division.

Spurs or Lilly Whites, as the London club are fondly called by their faithful, have produced great talent and fused it with a few buys from a strict budget which their chairperson Daniel Levy rarely compromises.

One thing about Spurs that stands out is the club’s bravado when mixing it with teams considered “moneybags” such Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

This is summed up by Spurs banner at its all home games: To dare is to do.

Indeed when you show courage you have to complete the task that triggered such bravado — and coming back home, there is a lot that our leadership can learn from the Spurs banner.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had a lot of goodwill when he assumed office following the fall of long time leader Robert Mugabe last November.

That goodwill has almost dissipated mainly as a result of perceived failure to chart a different path from Mugabe’s long ruinous rule.

Yet, Mnangagwa, on paper has brilliant ideas which have not been backed by action and good results.

In all fairness, it would be unfair to expect Mnangagwa to end Zimbabwe’s problems in one term but it is the expectation of millions of ordinary people that the 76-year-old show direction and support it with concrete action.

This is why he has to go beyond the warnings he has issued to unscrupulous and corrupt Zimbabweans who are militating against his government’s desire to revive the economy.

The allegations of corruption that have been raised against people allegedly close to him provide the Zanu PF leader with a perfect platform to show those who doubt, that he is serious about eliminating obstacles to improving the lives of long-suffering Zimbabweans.

Mnangagwa has been consistent about fighting corruption but the return from prosecution so far has been under-whelming.

People looked with hope to his well-publicised fight against money laundering and externalisation but the end was an anti-climax as the list hatched an addled egg.

Only little known companies and small fish dominated the list of those alleged to have siphoned billions of US dollars from Zimbabwe.

So, Mnangagwa has an opportunity to prove to all and sundry that he can throw the kitchen sink at those fingered in corrupt practices by causing their arrests.

To dare is to do, Cde President!