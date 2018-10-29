Zimsec on fake exam papers

HARARE - The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has raised alarm over fraudsters who are circulating fake examination papers.

It would appear that the fraudsters are finding a willing market in Zimbabwe from Zimsec candidates who want to take the easy way out.

“We would like to inform our valued candidates and members of the public that there are some fake examination papers that are being circulated by fraudsters who want to rip off unsuspecting candidates of their money. Genuine candidates have no business following the fake trail except that they lose their money and also invaluable study time,” Zimsec said in a statement.

In a bid to protect and uphold the integrity of the country’s examinations, Zimsec recently became part of the Deloitte Tip-Offs anonymous facility in addition to a wide array of ongoing efforts to stem malpractices at the examination body.

In an earlier statement, Zimsec underscored its dedication to the promotion and maintenance of integrity, honesty and sound ethics in its operations.

“It is in this vein that we are urging all our valued stakeholders to utilise this facility and report cases of examination malpractice, fraud, corruption and misconduct by school authorities, contract and permanent employees in line with examination regulations and any other work-related crimes,” Zimsec said.