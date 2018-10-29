Council purchases iPads for councillors

Farayi Machamire  •  29 October 2018 10:54AM  •  1 comment

HARARE - The Harare City Council (HCC) will purchase iPads for councillors, conceding that the electronic gadgets were vital if the city fathers were to discharge their duties efficiently.

This comes after the councillors had given town clerk Hosiah Chisango up to October 31 to provide them with iPads.

While the ultimatum torched a storm from long suffering residents who are receiving poor service from the local authority, HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme told the Daily News yesterday that the gadgets would be acquired for the councillors to enable them to support the municipality’s vision of becoming a world class city by 2025.

“Service delivery can only be guaranteed if we empower our councillors. iPads will assist them to keep up to date with council minutes, transact, conduct council business and better perform their supervisory role so that they diligently resolutions that that will guarantee world class service delivery which we are aiming to provide,” Chideme said.

“In line with government’s thrust to have Harare as the national ICT hub, HCC is forging ahead with the ICT revolution through empowering its city fathers with modern technology.

“Like the old adage says charity begins at home — the city fathers have decided to lead the ICT revolution through e-governance.

“Traditionally, councillors have received their communication on printed paper, a very costly, time consuming and old age method. Complaints have centred on the amount of paper received and stored at councillors’ homes.

“The latest move is set to revolutionarise the way council business is done. Timely receipt of communication will speed the ease of doing business.”

These councillors are rubbish. Do they know the Urban Councils Act? Do they know what a statement of financial position (balance sheet) looks like?

Ndiani Ndiani - 29 October 2018

