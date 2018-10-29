Chamisa appeals to internal rivals, defends firing mayors

Mugove Tafirenyika and Shamiso Dzingire  •  29 October 2018 11:30AM  •  8 comments

HARARE - MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has appealed to his internal party rivals seeking to challenge his position saying it is too early as he is yet to finish the task his predecessor, the late party founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, gave him.

Chamisa rose to the MDC presidency after Tsvangirai’s death in February amid an acrimonious power struggle with Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri, both who also claimed to be legitimate heirs to the throne.

The three claimants to the MDC presidency were all Tsvangirai’s deputies.

The power struggle that ensued after Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colon led to the third MDC split with Khupe forming her own political outfit while Mudzuri decided to hang on and fight from within.

With the MDC congress coming next year, jostling for top positions has since begun in earnest with Mudzuri and party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora reportedly angling to challenge Chamisa.

Addressing party supporters during MDC’s 19th anniversary celebrations at Gwanzura Stadium last week, Chamisa sought to contain the duo’s ambitions by emphasising the need to be united.

“I have told my colleagues in the top leadership that none of us should go wayward because it will be akin to a fish taking itself out of water where it cannot survive. So, we need to continue to follow Tsvangirai’s way, the party’s ways.

“Tsvangirai left power for me so that I will also pave way for the next leader in that order. We don’t want a situation whereby someone would want to grab from me what I was given by Tsvangirai before I even start the journey he set me to embark on yet you don’t even know what he wanted me to achieve.

“Why don’t you wait for me to accomplish that first then I will also show you the way when you eventually take over?” he asked rhetorically.

Meanwhile, Chamisa defended his decision to fire elected mayors in three municipalities saying they were compromised after receiving support from the ruling Zanu PF.

Since the mayoral elections held last month, Chamisa has fired mayors from Victoria Falls, Chegutu and Masvingo and, suspended over 10 councillors on allegations of
bringing MDC into disrepute and ridicule by defying party’s directives amongst other charges.

Addressing party supporters who thronged Gwanzura Stadium to commemorate MDC’s 19th anniversary on Saturday, Chamisa justified the move, saying the fired mayors were not the candidates chosen by the party and supporters.

“Some say Chamisa is firing mayors but let me explain the circumstances. We chose mayors by way of interviewing prospective candidates as well as asking residents.

“We came up with our own candidates but some of our councillors chose to do as they please and elected candidates that were backed by Zanu PF.

“We then saw that we can’t have mayors who dance to the tune of Zanu PF hence our decision to fire them.”

Last week, Chamisa fired Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dlamini over allegations of bringing the MDC into disrepute by defying party’s directives, causing divisions amongst other charges.

His expulsion came a day after the 40-year-old MDC leader relieved Chegutu mayor Henry Muchatibaya of his duties and suspended six councillors for defying a directive on the mayoral elections.

Masvingo mayor Collin Chiboke was also ordered by the opposition leader to step down over the same allegations levelled against Dlamini and Muchatibaya.

Comments (8)

Interesting, indeed! Hooo, that's the democracy that the MDC seeks - no elections but appointments, right!?

Mhofu Chaiyo - 29 October 2018

The fact that the kindergarten boy is firing the mayors and councilors proves the fact that zanu pf is supported by many even those from MDC ranks.

yomkono - 29 October 2018

Is that how democracy works? Leaving power for each other? Sadly some people dont see anything wrong with that.

The Beautiful ones are not yet born - 29 October 2018

Zimbabwe is doomed because of the stupidity of its people. We allow politicians like this one to use and abuse us. I wouldn't be surprised some fool celebrated hearing this. I hope Mudzuri and Mwonzora wont be cowered by this intimidation. He is actually campaigning for himself whilst restricting others and denying them the same chance. Very unfair!!!!!!!!!!!

The Beautiful ones are not yet born - 29 October 2018

You claim to be a viable opposition. Where are those shadow and fake ministries then. If you find a president interfering with mayoral duties, then you can see that the so-called President has stooped so low. Its a strategy of removing enemies......and replacing them with bootlickers as in the Robbers and Muggers scenario. Go to hell please.

Clemence Tashaya - 29 October 2018

Chamisa is a dictator in the making. How can he say he was given power by Tswangirayi and noone sees anything wrong with this. Mugabe became a dictator because women ulilated and men whistled whatever he was saying and noone could question. This is the way Chamisa is going. Wake up people of Zimbabwe and stop idolising leaders

Sihle - 29 October 2018

Now a Dictator at such a tender age. Very scaring. No democracy in MDC. I can't see the difference between ZANU and MDC!!!!

Dick mboko - 29 October 2018

Nelson has a short memory and thinks all people are stupid how can he claim that MT left him with the presidency when he and Elizabeth faked MT's signature. Where in the constitution is it written that MDC presidency is appointed? Congress is coming and you will be challenged before delegates elect a mature and serious leader not this Mugabe poster boy. Your deals with queen bee will soon be exposed only time will tell

Baba vevana - 29 October 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media