Avail ward-based cancer treatment

Jeffrey Muvundusi  •  29 October 2018 10:52AM  •  0 comments

BULAWAYO - Thokozani Khupe, leader of a breakaway faction of the MDC, has called on government to continue with its efforts to make cancer treatment accessible, particularly to the marginalised communities.

She made the remarks over the weekend as her organisation, the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation (TKCF), marked six years of existence.

In marking TKCF’s sixth anniversary, the former deputy prime minister in the inclusive government led a march in the central business district of Bulawayo to highlight the plight of women suffering from breast cancer.

“We frequently hold awareness programmes about the breast cancer disease, but it is in October where we hold street marches where we encourage people to go for early testing and treatment,” said Khupe, while calling on government to avail ward-based breast cancer testing and treatment centres across the country as part of measures to reduce deaths associated with the disease.

“Cancer treatment is expensive, and we are calling on government to ensure we have cancer testing and treatment facilities in all the 1 958 wards of the country.
Cancer treatment must be available at every ward level such that this killer disease can be attended to effectively.

“I am a breast cancer survivor. It is now seven years after I was diagnosed and treated of breast cancer. We are urging women to go for mammogram testing for breast cancer...”

