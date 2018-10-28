Sunshine in the City

Harare City........................(1)2

CAPS United......................(0)1

HARARE - William Manondo continued with his fine form in the Chibuku Super Cup by guiding Harare City into their fourth final of the tournament in five years with a well-deserved victory over struggling CAPS United yesterday.

Manondo got the Sunshine Boys’ second goal on 69 minutes to add to a Moses Muchenje sixth-minute opener which ultimately ended the Green Machine’s journey in the tournament.

Joel Ngodzo ensured a nervy end for City though, when he reduced the arrears with a fine volley four minutes from full time but Mark Harrison’s charges hung on for the victory.

Interestingly for Manondo, yesterday’s goal was his third of the tournament having scored in the first round match against Bulawayo City as well as in the quarter-final clash against Highlanders.

And after the match, Harare City coach Harrison was all praises for Manondo and his teammates for a job well-done as they stayed on course for a third Chibuku Cup in five years.

“It’s unreal. He (Manondo) must have something on this trophy surely. I’m pleased for him; he has worked hard to play and deserved his goal,” Harrison said in his post-match interview.

“(I’m) absolutely happy. I thought first half we were superb. Second half we knew…they had nothing to lose, everything to gain being a goal down. I thought we defended the box quite well until the last few minutes.

“We also knew that we had too much pace for them, their back four is not the quickest and we should have wrapped up the game before half time. We should have been three or four nil by then. But we get the second goal at the right time. With all due respect once we got the second goal there was no coming back for them.”

Harrison continued: “…there was no need for me to psyche up the players especially when it’s CAPS. So it made my job a little bit easier. It’s self-motivating and you could see the first half the boys were on fire, we ripped them into pieces especially the first 20 minutes.

“That’s what it is and I hope we will be able to transfer that intensity into our league games.”

Harare City now await the winner between Dynamos and Triangle who battle in the other semi-final clash set for this afternoon at Rufaro Stadium.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was miffed by the defeat and probably lacked the courage to face the media as he failed to turn up for the routine post match press conference.

Yesterday’s defeat for the Green Machine was their fourth on the trot in all competitions. But it was understandable though for him as his charges once again failed to turn up for the match especially in the first half in which he was forced to make a double substitution two minutes from the break bringing in Hardlife Zvirekwi and Kelvin Ndebele for Cabby Kamhapa and Carlton Munzabwa.

Harrison, whose first dance with Zimbabwean football was with CAPS United, showed his former club no mercy and raced into an early lead when Muchenje powered into the far corner on six minutes following some good link-up play which involved Malvin Gaki, Kuda Musharu and Manondo.

From there it was a lopsided affair and the Green Machine were actually lucky that the Sunshine Boys failed to account for that early dominance that could have yielded an assailable advantage.

Gaki twice squandered good scoring opportunities just before the break to keep the scores respectable.

The second half saw the Green Machine showing some determination to come back into the game and Ngodzo missed their best opportunity of the game yet on 67 minutes when left unmarked inside the box only to shoot wide at goal.

They were eventually punished when Manondo put the game to bed with an easy finish after getting to the end of a Tatenda Tumba through ball.

Two minutes later, Ngodzo would however, ensure a nervy finish for City when he pulled one back four minutes from full time after City defenders failed to clear a harmless Justice Jangano cross into the box.

Teams:

Harare City: Ryan Harrison, Hastings Chapusha, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Moses Muchenje (Tellmore Pio 84’), William Manondo, Pritchard Mpelele, Learnmore Muyambo (Tendai Samanja 67’), Ray Uchena, Tatenda Tumba, Kuda Musharu, Malvin Gaki (Ismael Wadi 60’)

CAPS United: Chris Mverechena, Justice Jangano, Carlton Munzabwa (Kelvin Ndebele 43’), Stephen Makatuka, Method Mwanjale, Cabby Kamhapa (Hardlife Zvirekwi 43’), Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Joel Ngodzo, Valentine Musarurwa, John Zhuwawo (Mitchelle Katsvairo 88’), Milton Ncube