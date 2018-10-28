Erectile dysfunction threatens marriages

HARARE - A healthy sexual life is the key to every marriage and the lack or shortage thereof breeds fissures that may lead to its collapse.

Failure to perform in bed brings in suspicion from the other partner and causes severe psychological torture to the affected parties.

Described as the total inability to achieve an erection or a tendency to achieve brief erections, erectile dysfunction is a condition that is wreaking havoc in many marriages.

It is estimated that about 200 million men around the world suffer from erectile dysfunction and the figure is expected to increase to around 330 million men in the next two-and-a-half decades.

The condition is usually prevalent among older men above the age of 50 years but these days, men as young as 24 years of age are now suffering from the disease.

The condition used to be mainly for men with cardiovascular conditions but now because of the lifestyles that men are leading, it is alarming that even younger men who are supposed to be very active are now suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Herbalist and researcher in African medicine for over 30 years Godfrey Mwerenga believes erectile dysfunction is now a big challenge which needs concerted efforts to combat so as to save marriages and also save men from leading torturous lives.

“You know back in the day before one gets into marriage the first thing the elders would test was the virility of the couples. The uncles and grandfathers would concentrate on the man and the aunties on the woman.

“They knew that sexual gratification was the cornerstone of marriages; without it there is bound to be suspicion with the woman accusing the man of sleeping around and in the end losing trust and care for him,” Mwerenga tells the Daily News on Sunday.

“Now we handle cases of young men seeking help on how they can sustain erections and you pity them because as a society we let them down by discarding our own tradition. People were brainwashed to believe that doing these things is evil but even in the Bible it’s there. Because of the lifestyles that people are leading, too much fast foods which is high on fat, fizzy drinks with too much sugar, alcohol abuse, their system is now weakened.

“Now most men are vulnerable to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high diabetes which has caused many not to sustain erections. The lifestyles and the foods are also causing hormonal imbalances even among women which causes them to lose interest in sex or become ‘cold’ in bed.”

While the condition has been prevalent on the African continent, the elders knew how to eradicate it using herbs.

In Africa from ancient times, plants served as a dependable and ever ready source of medicines for the treatment of a plethora of chronic and acute diseases of mankind.

Now, because of ignorance and lack of interest, Europeans and Chinese are scurrying across the continent in search of medicinal plants that cure the condition.

“I believe that it’s now time that we as herbalists come together with government, non-governmental organisations as well as pharmaceuticals and develop some of the existing potent African traditional remedies for erectile dysfunction into scientifically acceptable natural medicines,” Mwerenga said.

“We have the medicine but we need support in mass packaging and growing of some of the plants which are becoming extinct because of deforestation. Also we need support so that our people embrace rather shun these effective traditional remedies.”