Volleyball league invades Chinhoyi

HARARE - The Zimbabwe National Volleyball League moves to Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) for the penultimate games this weekend before the final round of matches scheduled for Bulawayo later in November.

The women’s action took a break when the league games were staged at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) a fortnight ago.

Today, in the women’s section, log leaders Harare City get their weekend rolling with a clash against UZ Wolves.

Both teams are tied on 12 points but City have a superior ratio of 1.26 compared to Wolves’ 1.17.

Bulawayo Spartans are in third place with 10 points and will meet fourth-placed Support Unit tomorrow.

In the men’s category, UZ Wolves are not leaving anything to chance as they would want to maintain their three-point lead at the top of the log when they take on National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Vikings today.

Second-placed Support Unit will be hoping to maintain the pressure on Wolves when they take on Harare City while Black Rhinos are up against Naba.

The police outfit will get a chance to remain on Wolves’ coattails with a clash against Naba tomorrow.

Wolves will have a tough encounter against Harare City on the same day while Nust will be up against Cut.

Today Court A (Men) : Support Unit v Harare City, Black Rhinos v Naba, Nust Vikings v UZ Wolves, Cut v Highlanders. (Women) - Support Unit v Cut, UZ Wolves v Hurricanes, Spartans v Cut, Harare City v UZ Wolves

Tomorrow: Court B (Men) - Black Rhinos v Highlanders, Nust Vikings v Cut, Support Unit v Naba, Harare City v UZ Wolves. (Women) - Hurricanes v Harare City, Support Unit v Spartans, Harare City v Cut, Support Unit v Hurricanes.