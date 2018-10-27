Mushowani seek away win

HARARE - ZIFA Northern Region Division One log leaders Mushowani Stars face Pam United this afternoon at Muriel Stadium hoping to cement their position at the top as the race for promotion reaches the final stretch.

Mushowani have been on song in recent matches as they bid for promotion into the top flight.

With five matches to go, Mushowani have healthy a six-point lead and a win this afternoon will edge them closer to promotion.

If the Mashonaland Central-based side beat Pam today, as largely expected, it means they will only need one win from the remaining four matches to seal promotion and join Manica Diamonds and TelOne FC, who have already sealed their promotion from Eastern and Central Regions respectively.

Mushowani coach Levison Selous has called on his charges to continue showing the same hunger that has seen them retain top spot for the past weeks.

“We want to continue like what we have been doing previously. We are not yet there yet and it’s important that we continue working hard,” Selous said.

While Mushowani face Pam, second-placed ZRP FC have a tricky assignment against Chegutu Pirates away at Pfupajena Stadium.

ZRP, are banking on slip-ups by the log leaders, knowing fully well that they cannot afford to drop points at this stage in time if they entertain any hopes of dislodging Mushowani from the top.

As things stand ZRP are on 56 points while Mushowani are on 62 both having all played 29 matches.

Fixtures:

Today: Chinhoyi v Cranborne (Chinhoyi), Herentals v DZ Evangel (NSS B ARENA), Chegutu v ZRP FC (Pfupajena), Banket v Trojan (Kuwadzana), Pam v Mushowani (Muriel)