MDC anniversary on today

HARARE - The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC finally holds its 19th anniversary today after postponing it twice due to a cholera outbreak that killed at least 45 people in the country in recent weeks.

MDC organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, confirmed the development yesterday calling on party supporters to come in their numbers.

“We have since obtained a police clearance for our celebrations, so we must not be afraid to come as everything is now in place,” Chibaya said.

This week police gave the MDC the green light to proceed with the event that will be held at Gwanzura Stadium in Harare.

In a letter to the MDC, police gave guidelines for the holding of the event while threatening to put down the festive meeting should the opposition decide to break

the rules.

“You are expected to control behaviour of your political party members, before, during and after the celebrations,” reads the letter in part. “Your political party shall not intimidate passers-by and those who have nothing to do with your celebrations. Your members should not be involved in toy-toying, convoying of vehicles of people chanting, singing and disseminating hateful and defaming speeches.”

The police also directed that MDC marshals must be dressed in a uniform ostensibly to “make it easier to be identified by the police”.



