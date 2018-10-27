Madinda rules out Ngezi switch

HARARE - Under-pressure Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu insists he remains committed to the Bulawayo giants despite speculation linking him with an exit.

There has also been growing speculation linking Ndlovu to the vacant post at Ngezi Platinum Stars following the sacking of Tonderai Ndiraya last month.

Ndlovu was yesterday forced to hold a press conference at the club’s offices to address all these issues.

“Having spoken to the Highlanders executive and board, we did agree that we should embark on a three-year programme...I agreed to do so and vouched my full commitment to the project,” Ndlovu said.

“That is basically what I’m going to do; I’m not going to be pushed out of this project because I want to leave a legacy at Highlanders.

“At this point in time, we are at a stage where the project is getting ripe and I can see that it will bear fruit in the near future so I have no intention of letting a project that I started go by without me.”

Ndlovu added: “As for Ngezi; we are football coaches and we don’t know who looks at us and admires us. If Ngezi Platinum are also admirers of my work, I cannot close them out but the truth of the matter is that I have not spoken to anyone from Ngezi Platinum.

“They haven’t approached me and I still have a contract and a big project with Highlanders; that’s my commitment.”

Bosso lost 4-0 away to Chapungu at Ascot Stadium on Thursday which left them in seventh place on the log with 44 points and trail defending champions FC Platinum by a massive 27 points with only three games to go.

After a bright start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season with a relatively young squad, the Bulawayo giants have somewhat regressed in recent weeks and are without a win in their last four matches.

They were also dumped out of the Chibuku Super Cup in the quarter-finals by Harare City which means Highlanders will finish the season empty-handed.

Following the midweek defeat to Chapungu, Bosso fans were not pleased at all by the team’s performance.

At one stage, the match was halted for close to 30 minutes as rowdy Highlanders fans threw missiles onto the pitch.

Ndlovu also addressed the allegations that his team is performing poorly because some players are binging prior to games.

“We are all stakeholders; the supporters, the media, ourselves and everybody who is a partner of this lovely club,” he said.

“I would ask if there is any such kind of behaviour by our players, please come forth and tell us that these players are not behaving in a sporting manner.

“It will help us because as coaches, we are not at all places, we can only be at one place at a time particularly some of us who are not outgoing or drinkers; we

cannot see what these boys are doing.”