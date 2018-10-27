Govt assets now ghost structures

HARARE - A number of training institutes under the Public Service Commission (PSC) are now a shadow of their former glory with some having been turned into ghost structures.

The commission has 13 training institutions with a mandate to carry out activities and services required to institute training and development of members of the civil service.

These institutions include Alvord, Bikita, Murewa, Senga, Highlands and Toronto training centres.

Presenting its 2019 national budget proposals before the parliamentary portfolio committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, the PSC came under heavy criticism for the state of the commission’s training institutions.

Members of the committee noted that “some have been turned into the cheapest lodges on earth. It appears there is very little training going on there”.

PSC secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe admitted that some of the facilities “are now run down.”

He insisted he would take a more proactive approach to ensure that the centres become more hospitable.

“We are aware that some of our facilities are now rundown. There is a requirement at our Highlands facility for the place to be more hospitable for programmes,” Wutunashe said.

“We have had incidences where people who want to use our Highlands training centre are advised to go elsewhere. That’s a loss on our part. We are aware that because of heavy utilisation over the years some of the facilities have become run down and we need to refurbish them. This requires budgetary support.”

Turning to ghost workers in the civil service, Wutawunashe said weeding out ghost workers from the commission was a complex matter that required funding.

“That work is currently in place to root out ghost workers but requires funding,” he said, adding CSC had presence in districts and provinces to try and weed out ghost workers adding that funding remains the biggest obstacle to the effort.

“There is work that is in place that requires funding, the level of head offices, the ministries are connected so in terms of human resources head offices are ok but we need to roll out the system countrywide and that requires funding and support.

“When it comes to the payment at the end of the month we are talking about being plugged into the Registrar-General’s Office where the records are in computers so that if someone who is dead is appealing for the payment it should be very easy to see that the person is deceased so that’s one effort we are making,” he said.