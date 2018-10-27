CAPS seek redemption

HARARE - After an insipid display against Yadah FC in the league in midweek, CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe hopes his side can finally deliver in the Chibuku Supper Cup this afternoon.

Makepekepe take on defending Chibuku Cup champions Harare City in a last four clash this afternoon at Rufaro Stadium.

However, United go into the game following a rotten run that has seen them lose four of their last six matches.

Makepekepe’s winless run stretches back to mid-September when they were held 1-1 by relegated Shabanie Mine before losing 2-1 away to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

A goalless draw against Highlanders soon followed before three consecutive defeats to Dynamos, ZPC Kariba and Yadah.

Against Yadah in particular, Makepekepe were disappointing in front of goal as they missed a number of good scoring chances.

After the match, Chitembwe had to go into the stands and hold a meeting with disgruntled Makepekepe fans.

The Makepekepe coach felt that his players were below par against Yadah as they were reserving their best for today’s semi-final against the Sunshine Boys.

“It’s difficult really to say but you cannot rule that out, everyone wants to participate on the grand stage. The Chibuku Super Cup semi-final is a grand stage for us so you cannot really rule that out,” he said.

“It’s very important and I certainly believe the guys were reserving their energy for this semi-final. I want to see their energy and I want to see the guys passing on Saturday (today) considering that this game was no match as far as I’m concerned.

“We have got everything to play for come Saturday so I’m certainly looking forward to the game and hope the boys will apply themselves in the way that we ask them to apply themselves.”

On the road to today’s semi-final, United had to do it the hard way after edging out ZPC Kariba 5-4 on penalties in the first round after the match had ended goalless in regulation time.

In the quarter-finals, CAPS travelled to Ascot Stadium where they played out another goalless draw with Chapungu before winning 4-3 on penalties.

On the other hand, Harare City coach Mark Harrison wants his side to continue with their strong performances in this competition when they face Makepekepe today.

The Sunshine Boys, who are the defending champions in the knockout competition, are looking to making it into a fourth final appearance in five years.

City are the most successful team in the modern era of the Chibuku Super Cup as they have won the trophy twice in the last four years.

Harrison’s side head into today’s encounter following a 1-0 away win over relegated Shabanie Mine last weekend and the 2-2 home draw with second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars in midweek.

“To be honest it’s going to be a tough game. Both teams would want to end the season with some silverware,” the Briton said.

“So, yes, I’m expecting a tough game from CAPS United just like in other matches we have played them before.

“But we are ready for them. There has to be a winner and we need to show commitment at the end of the day.

“I think the boys have been excellent in our previous matches and if we can replicate the same form we can surely make it into the final.”

To reach the last four stage, Harare City beat Bulawayo City 1-0 in the first round before sealing a comfortable 2-0 win over Highlanders in the quarter-final.

Harrison is not looking much into United’s poor run in the league and expects them to be fired up for today’s semi-final.

“This is a cup game, very different from league matches. We don’t want to fool ourselves into believing that CAPS are losing in the league matches,” he said.

“This is a cup game and they will obviously bring a different approach all together. We only need to bring our A game.”

Chibuku Super Cup Semi-finals

Today: Harare City v CAPS United (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Dynamos v Triangle United (Rufaro)